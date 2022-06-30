La Brea season 2 spoilers: Prepare for yet another time period!

Earlier this week, we learned that La Brea season 2 is going to premiere when we get around to Tuesday, September 27. There’s so much that can be explored from start to finish, both in terms of characters and in time periods.

With that in mind, we’re pretty excited to see that the show will be moving around in time once more! Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer David Appelbaum explains that there is a different era of Los Angeles that will be explored here:

“This season will still largely take place in 10,000 BC. However, we will no longer be telling a concurrent story in modern-day Los Angeles. Instead, we will be telling a story in 1988 Los Angeles … We think this will add a new layer of fun and intrigue to the episodes. It’s also a story I don’t think anyone in the audience would have expected when they first started watching the show. We love the idea of keeping our viewers on their toes and never knowing what’s around the next corner.”

What is rather cool about this is that the time period could give greater context around the world of the show and potentially some characters … and also showcase new layers to the central mystery.

We know that entering La Brea season 2 that the expectations are going to be higher than ever. The first season proved to be a great success for NBC and with This Is Us now over, there’s going to be an even greater need for them to generate ratings elsewhere. One of the big struggles here is simply that the show has been off the air for a long time. With that in mind, you have to hope that it will be able to retain everyone who had a chance to see it the first go-around.

