Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, June 30?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing this show on the air again soon alongside Station 19?

We certainly think that at this point, we’d settle for almost ANY news on either one of these shows. Just think about where the most-recent seasons ended! In the case of Grey’s Anatomy, we’ve got a crisis where Teddy and Owen have fled the country while Bailey has seemingly quit her job as Chief. We’re sure that some of these threads will be resolved early on in season 19, but will all of them?

Meanwhile, on the Station 19 side we have questions aplenty about Jack’s long-term future after he took off from the station. While we’re sure Andy Herrera is thrilled to have a spot back at 19 after everything she’d gone through, we certainly don’t think this is how she ever envisioned it coming about.

Now, we probably do have to share the bad news that unfortunately, there are no new episodes for either show tonight, and there won’t be for another three-plus months. Both of them are coming back in early October, and we’re also still weeks away from filming kicking off, as well. While we do remain fairly confident that we’ll get some scoop about what lies ahead over the course of the summer, we’re a little too far away at this point. Right now, we’re at the stage of the game where it’s mostly about figuring out what’s next in terms of the story. That has to be determined long before the actors and crew can get back to the set of either show.

Of course, we want drama on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 both — but let’s not lose sight on some of the happier moments along the way, as well. We tend to think that both are important!

What do you want to see from Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 when they both come back?

