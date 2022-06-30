The Flash season 9: Is Danielle Panabaker returning?

Is Danielle Panabaker going to be back for The Flash season 9? That, on some level, is still a mystery.

While both Grant Gustin and Candice Patton have each signed a contract to come back for what could be the final season, their fellow OG cast member has not. (Jesse L. Martin, meanwhile, will no longer be a series regular.)

So while nothing may be official, it absolutely DOES seem as though Danielle is coming back. That’s at least based on both hearing her voice within the chamber in the closing minutes of the episode, and also what showrunner Eric Wallace had to say to TVLine:

…Frost is dead. But Danielle Panabaker is still a regular on The Flash, and we heard her voice speaking to Mark…. That begs the question, who’s in there? Is it Caitlin, or is it something else? That is something we will see immediately at the top of Season 9 — and I think everyone will be as surprised as Mark is.

Our sense is that it could be Caitlin to some extent, but maybe a slightly different version than what we’ve seen before. Could it be Caitlin with some of Frost’s powers? That’s an interesting idea to ponder over. We suppose it’s also possible we’re talking about a totally new character, but the challenge with that is getting invested in someone we’re only just meeting a good eight-plus years into the show.

Given the uncertain nature of the CW show after season 9, our feeling is that in some way, Caitlin / Panabaker’s future will be tied to the entire history of the show … provided that the actress is still around. Unless we hear otherwise, we’re going to move forward with that very assumption in mind.

Do you think we're going to be seeing more of Danielle Panabaker entering The Flash season 9, and in what way?

