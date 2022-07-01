The Boys season 3 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: A fight to the death?

Next week on Amazon, The Boys season 3 finale is already here — and you better believe that we are 100% not ready for it yet. There’s still SO much stuff that needs to be resolved and while we know there’s a season 4 coming, we will probably have to wait a LONG time in order to see it.

So what’s going to happen in this episode? We imagine that first and foremost, a lot will stem from that big reveal that Homelander is actually Solider Boy’s son.

All of a sudden, are these two characters going to be aligned? Or, how much revenge is Antony Starr’s character going to try and take? We presume that he’s going to want some element of vengeance on everyone he presumed lied to him over the years, regardless of whether or not they actually did … and we also tend to think that it’s going to get ugly. There are so many people who could die by the end of this, and we still don’t know if Jensen Ackles is only sticking around for this season.

The #1 character we’re most worried about at this point is Black Noir, mostly because he knows he is in danger. Meanwhile, we’re still concerned over Queen Maeve’s future and Hughie and Butcher both have been flying really close to the sun.

Will we have some sort of cliffhanger at the end?

We wouldn’t be shocked! This is a show that loves to be enormously crazy, and 100% they will want you to watch moving forward.

What did you think about the big Soldier Boy – Homelander reveal on The Boys season 3 episode 7?

