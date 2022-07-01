The Boys season 3 episode 7: Is Soldier Boy Homelander’s father?

Well, it’s pretty darn fair to say The Boys season 3 episode 7 dropped the hammer with that final scene — and now, nothing will be the same.

At the end of season 3 episode 7, Soldier Boy revealed a shocking truth to Homelander in a phone call: He is his father. He never knew about it, and made it clear that had he raised him, he would’ve had no problem passing over the superhero baton. As it stands, though, things are different.

For almost the entirety of the series, what Homelander has really wanted is unconditional love and someone who sees the real him and respects it. This could be something that completely breaks him emotionally. He has a father! It is a chance for a real family! Also, this is the sort of thing that also feels like it could completely upset Billy Butcher’s plans to destroy Homelander once and for all. If he can’t use Jensen Ackles’ character as he thought that he could, where does that leave him? Most likely, in a pretty interesting place.

What of course makes things even more interesting is that Solider Boy also has a grandson, and this is yet another wrinkle to throw in there. The finale could be setting up now to be surprisingly emotional, even though that’s not the first word you would ever use to describe this show.

What did you think about the big Soldier Boy – Homelander reveal on The Boys season 3 episode 7?

