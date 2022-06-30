Westworld season 4: Show EP on Christina’s initial purpose

We are a single episode into Westworld season 4 right now, and it definitely feels fair to say that things are a little different. That is inevitable when you are seeing the world with a slightly different lens, and that is the case with Christina being such a prominent new face.

So what is the real meaning behind Evan Rachel Wood’s new character at the moment? We still think wholeheartedly that there is something the producers are hiding, and that Christina has a larger destiny a little later on down the road. Of course, they’re not going to say that right now! In a new interview with Collider, show executive producer Lisa Joy made it clear that she is being used as a vessel right now, and a way to explore all of these new avenues in the story:

We’re exploring a new world, or several new worlds, this season and I wanted a very relatable, very human figure to connect with, to explore the world through their eyes. Evan has so much humanity, as a performer, and paired with Ariana [DeBose], who’s also just so vibrant and alive, it just felt so immediate to me, the connection with those characters. If I was in my twenties, exploring the big city and going out with a couple girlfriends, these would be the gals to do it with, so we just wrote to that.

Of course, we still think that every movement on this show is deliberate, and it’s something that has been the focus of significant thought. Christina’s arc may not fully make sense until the end of the season, but we’re banking on there being something underneath the surface … we just have to wait and see if it happens.

