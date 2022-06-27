Westworld season 4 episode 2 spoilers: The destiny of Christina

Next week on Westworld season 4 episode 2, we tend to imagine that things are going to get a little bit more complicated. After all, there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered in the aftermath of the war, and also amidst all of the different mysteries that still exist.

Take, for example, one of the biggest question marks of all: Evan Rachel Wood’s character of Christina. We saw her working for a video-game developer in a futuristic Manhattan. It felt like she was living a completely different life, one with echoes of Dolores but also something different. For Wood, this had to be a fantastic opportunity and she likely relished a lot of the opportunity that was here. That closing monologue was of course meant to raise some big questions … and then we get into the arrival of Teddy to the scene.

It’s interesting that HBO spoiled the return to James Marsden to the show in advance, mostly because it could have landed with all that much more of an impact if it wasn’t out there. Him being present does shake up things in a fairly interesting way. The biggest thing we know is that within this world, there are very few coincidences — that includes that Christina just so happens to work in an industry that includes transporting people to alternate realities.

With all of this story, it does feel like HBO is playing around strongly with the idea of destiny, with that notion of whether or not you can truly start again. Will your past constantly come back and find you, and how do you contend with that? Maeve is, in her own way, tackling something quite similar at the moment.

