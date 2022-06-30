The Flash season 8 finale: Is that a Cobalt Blue cliffhanger?

Entering tonight’s The Flash season 8 finale, there were teases for a number of different things — including a big cameo.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Of course, we were immediately curious as to who it could be, especially when you consider the fact that Jay Garrick, Impulse, and XS were all hyped in advance. We saw Damien Darhk in the first half of the episode with Iris, but was he really enough to justify the immense level of hype out there? Well, we have to assume that this WAS the cameo, so make of that what you will … and we say that as someone who really loves Neal McDonough as a performer.

So what we’re actually more interested in right now is that blue crystal at the end of the finale in the future, one that seems to strongly hint that Cobalt Blue will be the new Negative Speed Force avatar going into season 9. This is a comic-book villain that the show hasn’t tackled yet, and we think it’d make sense to have it be a version of Eddie Thawne, just to keep that last name’s legacy alive. Granted, we also do wonder if we really need another speedster-versus-speedster conflict given that the past two seasons have presented huge arcs revolving around the Reverse-Flash and also Godspeed.

It remains unclear if season 9 is going to be the final one at the network but at this point, it feels like it very well could. The show doesn’t have the same intensity as it once did, though we do still think Grant Gustin, Tom Cavanagh, and plenty of others are continuing to give their all. Coming out of the finale, we mostly just hope that there’s something a little bit new about Cobalt Blue, and that this particular story evolves in a rather fascinating way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Flash, including more thoughts moving into season 9

What did you think about the events of The Flash season 8 finale, including the Cobalt Blue reveal?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







