Yellowstone season 5: Kevin Costner on inspiring prequels, spin-offs

As we prepare for Yellowstone season 5 to arrive this fall, it’s strange to not just think of the Paramount Network show as its own individual thing anymore. Instead, this is a series that has inspired a number of different things across the board, including the prequel 1923, which is slated to premiere in December. You can argue easily that with The Walking Dead winding down that this is the biggest cable franchise out there, and it could get even bigger from here on out.

No matter what spin-offs come down the road, though, there will always be a primary touchstone in the original. Also, we tend to believe that Kevin Costner was an extremely important starting-off point to all of it. Without him as John Dutton, it’s abundantly clear that nothing else would have ever transpired.

Speaking in a new interview with ComingSoon.net, Costner had the following to say about being the cornerstone to the franchise, and also giving an example to everything else that is out there:

I have a special pride in understanding what we launched, what we did, and how we continue to do it. In America, if something works, you just figure out how to keep making that same idea, work, and work, and work. And you do that. You just ring it out until it won’t give anymore. And certainly, they’re trying to do it in an intelligent way, but the original Yellowstone has spawned all these.

Of course, we also have to mention that beyond just the flagship show and all of the spin-offs, it feels equally inevitable that we’re going to be seeing a lot of other TV westerns in the near future. Imitation is the best form of flattery, right? There’s going to be so many shows with at least similar motifs coming down the pipeline.

