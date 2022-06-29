Ted Lasso season 3: Star talks further season 4 possibilities

We tend to imagine that within a few months, everyone will tire of questions about whether Ted Lasso season 3 is the final one. Yet, the actual truth of the matter has been fairly consistent for a while. Apple TV+ has not confirmed anything when it comes to the long-term future, and we don’t think that they will for a good while.

In the end, what we are looking at here is a situation where the cast and crew will film season 3, go away, and possibly contemplate the future. We don’t think there will be any sort of formal statement that the cast will never play these characters again, even if these episodes are billed as the “final one.” As star and executive producer Brendan Hunt tells Consequences in a new interview the door seems open still for something more down the road:

Another arc is possible after this, for sure. We have always seen it as some kind of three-beat thing. Originally those three beats were more going to be modeled on what [the British] The Office did, you know, six eps, a special, boom, we’re done. We’ve certainly expanded those beats, but it does not mean that the whole kit and caboodle is getting chucked.

Of course, we do think that in the event a season 4 does happen at some point down the road, it is probably going to look and feel quite different from what we’ve seen so far. That is basically inevitable when you think a little bit about the evolution that we’ve seen with these characters so far. It’s possible Ted goes back to America after season 3, or several players of the team move on to other clubs. This is a world where there is a constant sort of flux, and that could expand even more if we’re talking about the show taking many years off the air.

