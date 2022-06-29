The Upshaws season 2 episode 9 return date hopes at Netflix

Today, The Upshaws season 2 premiered on Netflix with the first episode episodes, but what’s going to happen after the fact? If you’re curious to discuss the show’s return date or a whole lot more, we hope to have you covered within!

Let’s start off here with what we know for sure: There are more episodes coming. Like with a lot of their other sitcoms, the streaming service is releasing The Upshaws in two separate batches. That gives them a whole lot more in the way of flexibility to keep viewers on the platform; also, it does also give the producers more time to prepare what’s coming up next.

For the time being, there is no specific return date … but that won’t stop us from speculating at all. Based on how Netflix typically operates with a lot of their comedies, the easiest prediction to make right now is that The Upshaws will be back either at the end of this year or early on in 2023. That way, the streaming service can space things out a little bit. They do have an established track record of showing off series like this around the holiday season; after all, we saw them do that with Fuller House over the years.

Beyond the remaining episodes of season 2, it’d also be rather nice to start getting a little bit of news on season 3 … though we also recognize that this isn’t all that much of a sure thing. Netflix as a streaming service tends to be especially choose of what they bring back/don’t bring back, so this is a reminder that if you watch the show, be sure to watch it live! That is really the #1 way to ensure you get a lot more of it moving forward.

