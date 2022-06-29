MasterChef season 12 episode 7 return date hopes over at Fox

Want to see the MasterChef season 12 episode 7 return date over at Fox following what you get a chance to see tonight? Have no fear — we are absolutely reading to lend a helping hand!

First and foremost, though, we’ll have to share the bad news. According to a new report from TV Guide, there is no new installment set for next week. What’s going on there? Well, we imagine that it has a good bit to do with the July 4 holiday and there not being some extreme amount of interest in programming so close to that. Fox may also be trying to avoid competition from the premiere of Big Brother 24 airing that same night. There is no 100% confirmation on an episode 7 return date yet, but we would hope that we’d get to see it back on Wednesday, July 13.

After all, there is still so much to come this season! There are still a ton of contestants left and we tend to imagine that the judges have a lot of tests lined up that are going to push them to the limit. We certainly imagine more elimination and Mystery Box challenges, plus opportunities to get everyone out into the field again.

Because this season is comprised entirely of people who we’ve seen in the past, we 100% believe that winning this season will mean more than almost any other. After all, every single person left in the kitchen is a really good cook who understands how this competition works. There’s a higher standard and stuff that got you high marks previously could easily land you in the bottom now — and it’s only going to get all the more intense as time goes by. Go ahead and be prepared for that accordingly.

What do you most want to see when it comes to MasterChef season 12 episode 7?

