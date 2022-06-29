Magnum PI season 5 revival ‘close’ to becoming a reality

Just in case you needed another reminder that a Magnum PI season 5 revival may very well be happening, we’ve got that for you today in multiple forms.

First, let’s start with a post from show writer Andre Jackson, who said via Twitter today that they are “close” to making more of the show happen. Isn’t that exciting? We posted earlier today that cast contracts will expire tomorrow, but if everyone is in fact near a deal that doesn’t matter anywhere near as much.

“Close” is also a word we’d use to describe the state of negotiations, at least for the time being. There is a great deal of evidence beyond just this tweet. Take, for example, the cast continuing to express optimism on social media; we don’t think that anyone would be in the business of offering false hope if things appeared grim.

Also, remember the Production Weekly report a good while back? The fact that there was a listing for season 5 suggests strongly that the producers are getting prepared as though another season will happen, even if nothing is altogether official. We know that a deal can fall apart at any given moment, but there are reasons aplenty to be hopeful for the time being.

Even more hints!

Today, Zachary Knighton (Rick) posted a beautiful Instagram Story of the ocean, and there’s a pretty interesting choice of song in here: “The Final Countdown.” That can’t be a coincidence, no?

When you look at all of the evidence, it absolutely does feel like something is coming — and soon. Let’s all cross our fingers that this turns out to be true, but we know that negotiations have been going on for weeks. This is not something coming together at the last minute; NBC may still be the lead contender alongside USA. Or, another mystery suitor could be out there. If there isn’t at least some other update coming within the next 72 hours, we’d be shocked. It’s best to announce something before the holiday weekend.

