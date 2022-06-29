The Orville season 3 episode 5: Prepare for more Norm Macdonald

Tomorrow on Hulu you are going to have a chance to see The Orville season 3 episode 5 arrive, and we have one more bit of good news leading up to it.

In a new post on Twitter this morning, star/executive producer Seth MacFarlane revealed that this episode will feature an appearance of Yaphit, voiced of course by none other than the late Norm Macdonald. We know the comedian recorded all of his lines prior to his passing, but it was not clear just how many episodes we’d be getting this character for. Yaphit is one of many great recurring characters on this show, especially since you’re talking about such a unique visual presence and source of comedic fodder. This is one of the most creatively-designed aliens that we have board the entire ship.

Also, Yaphit has shown to be rather useful in a few different missions! That tends to be the case when your body is a gelatinous mass that can become whatever you need at any given moment.

So what else do we know about season 3 episode 5? The title is “A Tale of Two Topas,” and the promo strongly suggests that we’re getting into some sort of Indiana Jones territory. Think in terms of an ancient temple that could be full of surprising discoveries. There’s an opportunity for a lot of the crew to get away from the ship for a time, and we’ll have to wait and see precisely what awaits them. We also have to see how Ed Mercer is going to be faring following the events of “Gently Falling Rain,” arguably one of the show’s best stories ever. It is one thing to know that you have a daughter; it’s another altogether to realize that you are never going to see said daughter again.

Rest assured: We will have more on The Orville tomorrow, including our hopes moving into season 3 episode 6.

What are you the most interested in seeing entering The Orville season 3 episode 5?

Guess who pops up on tomorrow’s episode of The Orville: New Horizons! Thanks, Norm, for leaving us Yaphit. We love you and we miss you. pic.twitter.com/hta37GW3k5 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 29, 2022

