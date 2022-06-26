The Orville season 3 episode 5 promo: An Indiana Jones homage?

For those of you who weren’t excited already for The Orville season 3 episode 5 on Thursday, you may be after watching the latest promo!

What are we going to see during “A Tale of Two Topas”? Star and executive producer Seth MacFarlane doesn’t give too much away in the tweet below, but he shares a promo and notes that there are a “couple of big surprises” coming.

Visually, this episode once again looks stunning — no real shock there. It also feels like some sort of homage to The Mummy or Raiders of the Lost Ark, with the crew looking to explore what look to be some sort of ancient ruins. Ed, Kelly, and even Isaac are on the ground, and what they discover here could be truly shocking. If nothing else, there’s a good chance it could alter their thinking about the world; Ed’s probably feeling some of that already based on what just happened to him.

Episodes like this are a big part of what makes the show so great. Last week’s “Gently Falling Rain” was both beautiful on its own and also a perfect continuation of what we saw back in season 2. This could be something entirely different both in style and tone. MacFarlane and the producers have done an excellent job of creating a canvas where they can do almost anything and it will believable in this world. The hardest thing to accept is just that we are already nearing the halfway point of this season, and there still is no evidence that we’re getting another season afterwards. If nothing else, New Horizons is 100% validating the move to Hulu thanks to stories that are far more ambitious, and also running for a good bit longer than what network TV would allow.

Related – If you didn’t know, there is an Orville novella coming based on a scrapped episode!

What do you want to see on The Orville season 3 episode 5, based on the new promo?

This is the best way to ensure that you don't miss any other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Playing it close to the vest here to avoid spoilers, but this week’s episode of The Orville: New Horizons contains a couple of big surprises… #theorville #theorvillenewhorizons pic.twitter.com/Zm3RdNvbiK — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 26, 2022

