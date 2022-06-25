The Orville season 3: Seth MacFarlane releasing scrapped story as novella

Just in case you want more of The Orville season 3 beyond what you see on Hulu, there is a great opportunity coming up.

In a post on Twitter today, Seth MacFarlane himself announced that he has adapted a planned script for this season into a novella, and it is currently up for pre-order and set to release on July 19. (You can purchase a pre-order in e-book or audio format here.) The story is titled The Orville: Sympathy for the Devil, and it is a standalone story that is set following the events of season 3 episode 8 airing next month. For a few more details, check out the description below:

When Captain Ed Mercer and the crew of the U.S.S. Orville come face-to-face with one of humanity’s most vile ideologies, they must solve the moral conundrum of who to hold accountable for evil deeds real… and imagined.

So why is this being released as a novella rather than on Hulu? It’s simple: This story was cut due to the global health crisis shutting things down. The Orville incurred more of these than almost any show for a multitude of reasons, whether it be the onset of the crisis or various surges in cases over the past couple of years. Because of the sheer number of cast members plus all of the makeup/prosthetic work required for some of the characters, this was an extremely difficult show to pull off. We’re just glad it’s on the air now, and the episodes have been nothing short of incredible. It’s enough to easily make us want another season, though the future here remains unknown especially with the cast open to pursue other opportunities now.

No matter what happens, we’re just thrilled have the season we do at present — and that there’s an additional adventure to read down the line.

