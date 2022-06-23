The Orville season 3 episode 5 preview: ‘A Tale of Two Topas’

Following today’s new episode on Hulu, let’s just say there’s going to be a LOT of enthusiasm around The Orville season 3 episode 5. This New Horizons series has absolutely hit its stride, and we tend to give Seth MacFarlane and the rest of the creative team credit for approaching each story with so much bravery and intention.

Episode 4 was a masterpiece; there’s no other way to full explain it. The story of Ed Mercer, Telaya, and their secret daughter was heart-wrenching and powerful to watch. It adapted both current events and also showed why Mercer is the perfect hero in this world.

As is typical for the Hulu series, there is not a significant amount of information out there as of yet for episode 5. What we can say at present here is that the title is “A Tale of Two Topas,” which we can assume is a reference to Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities.

There is clearly a story that could be continued from episode 4, if the show wanted to that. Ed is unsure that he will ever see Anaya again and at present, there’s no guarantee that there will ever be peace with the Krill. This is all going to weigh on him emotionally, and we’ll see how that plays out for some time. Even if episode 5 is not focused entirely on Ed or Anaya, we’re sure that there’s at least going to be a subtext that plays out for some time. You don’t learn something like this and have it disappear from your mind entirely; that’s an impossible thing to do, all things considered. The Orville does tend to tell a number of standalone stories, but they do focus back in on things here and there. We saw that back with the Kaylon during the premiere.

