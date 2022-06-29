Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 5 preview: The last before finale

There are a number of different things worth thinking about when it comes to Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 5 next week. So where’s the right place to start? At present, it seems important to point out just where the story lies in the trajectory of this season.

Episode 5 is the penultimate one of Ms. Marvel, though at the same time it’s hardly the second-to-last time we’ll see Kamala Khan within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We know that the movie The Marvels is coming down the road, and this show is in a way an appetizer to a lot of that. We’re starting to get a real sense that this show isn’t just out to the sort of stereotypical superhero origin story where someone gets their powers and battles some newbie big bad for a huge chunk of the show. There still isn’t one singular villain for Kamala to worry about. Instead, the show is an exploration into how and why she is the person that she is, and also what her powers truly mean. We saw a lot of that within the events of episode 4, and we’re left with a particularly notable cliffhanger.

We certainly knew that time-travel exists within the Marvel Cinematic Universe already; now, we’re positioned to be in a place where Kamala, thanks to potentially reuniting her grandmother and her father, could help to ensure her own existence in the past.

Beyond this, we do hope the series gets back to Jersey City for the last couple of episodes just to see some of those characters we came to really enjoy in the first four episodes. They are a part of Kamala’s secret identity, if you will, and they greatly inform her life as a teenager.

