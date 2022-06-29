Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise ordered to series at BBC

If Death in Paradise wasn’t satisfying enough of your craving for great whodunit mysteries, odds are you’re going to love this news.

Today, BBC One and BritBox International have confirmed that they are ordering Beyond Paradise, a spin-off to the hugely successful series starring Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton. Humphrey and Martha are going to face some new challenges back in the UK, and of course, there is a lot of exciting stuff that could come with that. Here is a part of the show’s official logline:

Seeking a quieter life away from the stress of the city, Humphrey has taken a job as Detective Inspector in fiancée Martha’s hometown. However, they soon find that country life is anything but peaceful and Humphrey can’t help but be distracted by the town’s surprisingly high crime rate with a new, and very different, case challenging him each week.

Have we seen some series in this vein before? Absolutely, but the good news is that the vast majority of them tend to be super-entertaining. With that in mind, we’re intrigued to see what sort of mysteries await here and how this show can stand out amidst a crowded field.

In a statement, here is what Marshall had to say about returning to the Humphrey role:

“I had the best time playing Humphrey out in Guadeloupe and whilst I was delighted that he got his happy ending with Martha, I always wanted to know what happened next. So it’s a joy to be putting his crumpled jacket back on and seeing how life has panned out for him back in the UK. Working with Sally is a dream, and I can’t wait to continue Humphrey and Martha’s story and solve a few seemingly impossible mysteries along the way.”

Odds are, we’ll be waiting for a little while to see Beyond Paradise air, but just knowing of its existence is rather satisfying for now.

What do you think about this Death in Paradise spin-off getting a green light?

