See season 3 premiere date revealed, will be last one on Apple TV+

Today Apple TV+ confirmed some great news when it comes to See season 3, but also some that is sure to be a little bittersweet.

Let’s start with the good news: The Jason Momoa series is going to be arriving with new episodes on Friday, August 26. However, we’ve also learned that this is going to be the final chapter of the series. Our hope is that we’re going to have a fantastic story to close things off, and that it will properly pay tribute to everything that we’ve watched so far.

When you consider Momoa’s star power, it is pretty remarkable that we’ve even had three seasons of this show at all. In confirming the news, here is what executive producer and showrunner Jonathan Tropper had to say:

“We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story … Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way See has been embraced by viewers around the world.”

For everyone out there who loved See, the best hope that we can offer is that the folks at Apple find a different way to collaborate with Momoa on something down the road. Absolutely it’s something that we’d love to see, so let’s hope that the streaming service comes up with something else exciting — beyond, of course, his upcoming movie roles.

