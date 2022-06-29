Mare of Easttown season 2 will have to wait: Kate Winslet plots HBO future

We know that everyone out there has been eager for some potential Mare of Easttown season 2. After all, there is a chance it happens! No one has ever said no to the possibility, but it does sound like, at least for the time being, the story has to be right. No one is rushing into that idea.

With that in mind, Kate Winslet is plotting her next project over at HBO, and let’s just say that it’s a little bit different from what we just saw. Per Deadline, the accomplished actress is set to star in and produce an adaptation of Hernan Diaz’s 2022 novel Trust. Here is what this story is reportedly about:

“[This is the story of] a wealthy financier who is dissatisfied by a novel based on his life and his wife’s portrayal, so he asks a secretary to ghostwrite his memoir and set the record straight. The secretary, however, grows uncomfortably aware that he is rewriting history—and his wife’s place in it. Told in four different voices and genres, Trust is a narrative puzzle that subverts the notion of truth and who gets to define it.”

Ultimately, this project could occupy much of Winslet’s immediate future, and that also means that a possible season 2 would be pushed down the road, if it ever happens. What matters clearly the most for both the actress and HBO is that they continue to produce extremely high-quality shows that allow for distinct voices and interesting stories. This sounds different than anything else we’ve seen on the network in a good while, and it makes sense why Winslet would want to be involved.

Of course, this project is still very much in the early stages. Odds are, you’re going to be waiting a good while in order to get some more news about it.

