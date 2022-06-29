Grown-ish season 5 premiere spoilers: Junior’s big day

Wednesday, July 20 is going bring about the grown-ish season 5 premiere, and we imagine there’s a lot to be prepared for here. After all, we are effectively kicking off a brand-new era for this show! While Zoey is still around, many other cast members are gone and beyond just that, we’re going to be seeing Junior become so much more of a main character than ever before.

All of a sudden, it feels like we’re getting prepared for another new spin-off, and this one may be more important than ever. Given that Black-ish is now over on ABC, this is technically the only spin-off set within the world still on the air. We tend to think that this opens the door for some cameos, but we don’t 100% think that Freeform is going to rush into making some happen. They could just end up being organic.

The premiere is titled “This Is What You Came For,” and you can get more insight below:

Zoey returns to Cal U to support Junior’s first day on campus but soon realizes that she may be missing her Cal U days more than she let on. After meeting his new classmates, Junior seeks to escape dorm life by attending Doug’s White Party.

Will this brand-new version of the show work? We’ll have to wait and see, but we understand why Freeform wanted to give it a chance. This series could be a way to keep the Black-ish story alive for people who loved that show. Also, it has a fanbase of its own and honestly, there isn’t that much in the way of comedy on broadcast or cable TV over the next few months. This is a chance to bring something to the table that feels current and refreshing.

Related – Check out other updates on grown-ish right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the grown-ish season 5 premiere on Freeform?

Be sure to share now below! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







