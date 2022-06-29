America’s Got Talent: Lily Meola gets Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer!

As we got closer to the end of tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we were waiting for Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer. Then, we saw Lily Meola.

We knew before Lily first started to sing that she was going to be great. After all, she revealed that she previously had a record deal! However, she lost it after she became her mother’s full-time caregiver after she was diagnosed with cancer. It took her time to recover from that.

As it turns out, Lily wasn’t just great: She was phenomenal. She has a really polished voice and no fear when she sings. Her song “Daydream” was also legitimately good — that always helps to make you stand out. We also have a feeling that a lot of people are going to be checking out her music not too long after this episode ends.

From the moment we started to see Heidi Klum tearing up after her performance, we started to think that she was going to press it. Still, you can never guarantee anything! Then, she pressed it, the confetti rained down, and this was 100% a done deal. She is through to the live shows.

In doing a quick scouring of Lily’s performances online, it’s clear immediately that she is someone who has been grinding away in this industry for a long time (years!) looking for her big break. We’re absolutely thrilled that she finally got this chance tonight. She’s got a lot of other music that she could bring out for the later rounds, so we don’t think there’s going to be shortage of material that she can work with. Moving forward, it’s going to be all about making the right choices — there are a lot of great singers on this show! Heck, we even saw another good one earlier tonight.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent, including other auditions on the night

What did you think about Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer Lily Meola on America’s Got Talent?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







