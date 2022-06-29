Superman & Lois season 2 finale: Meet the ‘new’ John Diggle

Tonight, the Superman & Lois season 2 finale arrived, and absolutely it did bring some awesome stuff to the table — including a surprise!

Close to the end of the episode, we saw a cameo of David Ramsey as John Diggle … but it’s not the same Diggle you’ve come to know over time. As executive producer Todd Helbing confirms in a new interview with TVLine, this is a different version of the character:

“This is also a new Diggle … David Ramsey had grown a beard and grew his hair out. He called me and said, ‘I’ve been growing my hair, I look different. Do you want me to shave and get a haircut?’ So not to add more confusion to it, but he’s a different Diggle.”

One of the other big reveals within the finale was that Superman & Lois is not actually connected to the Arrowverse as much as anyone thought. This show is taking place in a separate world, and that allows them the freedom to tell whatever stories they want without explanation or interference. Is that disappointing? Maybe in some way but in all honesty, it keeps this show a little less confusing for newer viewers. Also, the reality here remains that a lot of the other shows like Arrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow are now over, and there’s a good chance that The Flash will be coming to a close at the end of season 9. We think that the hope is that Superman & Lois has a little more life in the tank.

At the very least, we know that there is a season 3, and we do think that this version is Diggle is connected to some of the stuff that we’re going to see explored over the rest of that particular season when it airs.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Superman & Lois right now

What did you think about the events of the Superman & Lois season 2 finale?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







