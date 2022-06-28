Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 teaser: An ominous warning…

Just in case you weren’t hyped through the roof about Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 before, here’s another reason to be.

Today, AMC released another teaser for the final six episodes, and this is just about as chilling as any one that we’ve seen so far. In it, you can hear a pretty ominous message from Jimmy McGill: “I am not your friend, and if you get greedy and you decide to come back for more, don’t.” What in the world does that mean?

We’ve already seen a lot of theories online about who Bob Odenkirk’s character could be talking to in this, with one of the most interesting being that he’s having a conversation with Jeff, the driver from the Gene flash-forwards. We know that we’re revisiting that timeline down the road, and who says we’re sticking with things in black-and-white there? We’ve also heard discussion that it could be Kim, but we have a hard time thinking that he’d ever accuse her of being greedy. That’s not exactly the M.O. of their relationship.

Could he be talking to Walt and Jesse? What’s interesting about this idea is Odenkirk’s recent notion that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are actually going to have more important roles than some could realize. The idea on paper was that these would be cameos, but they could be around for longer than just one scene — we imagine some of this will allow us to see events more from Saul’s point of view for the first time.

The final episodes are slated to return on July 11. To get more thoughts, including Giancarlo Esposito talking about Gus Fring’s future, be sure to visit the link here.

