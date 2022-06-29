Is Obi-Wan Kenobi new this week on Disney+? Thanks to what we’ve seen the past few weeks, we’re absolutely hooked on the concept of more. There are a lot of different avenues of the title character’s life that have yet to be explored, and we really hope the writers take their time and dive head-first into a ton of that.

If they do, unfortunately they won’t be getting the chance to do so anytime soon. There is no new installment this week, as last week brought us the big season 1 finale.

It goes without saying that we’re hoping to see more of this show down the road, but nothing is 100% confirmed on this at the moment. It seems like the streaming service is understandably taking a wait-and-see approach here. They realize obviously that the first season was a gigantic hit, but they don’t want to bring the series back only to jeopardize the canon or repeat what they’ve already done. They will probably take some time to explore future story possibilities and then go from there.

Provided that we do get a season 2 renewal, odds are more episodes are probably a couple of years away. Disney already has The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Andor, and so much more on tap, so why hurry something else along when you don’t have to? We’re sure that is on their mind. At least we know that Ewan McGregor is interested in the idea of coming back; for now, that’s what matters the most.

