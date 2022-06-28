Harley Quinn season 3 premiere date, episode rollout revealed!

For everyone out there who is really excited to see Harley Quinn season 3 arrive on HBO Max, we’ve got great news today! The streaming service has confirmed not only when the raunchy animated comedy will be back, but also what’s ahead story-wise.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

First and foremost, let’s talk the premiere date: Harley Quinn will stream the first three episodes of the new season on Thursday, July 28 and from there, you will get weekly episodes the rest of the season. Plot-wise, you can get some more details courtesy of the synopsis below:

The mayhem and madness continue in season three of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) – “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

If you watched the first two seasons, you know what to expect here: Stories that are hilarious, completely absurd, and probably not safe for younger audiences. Harley now seems to be in a relationship that isn’t completely destructive towards who she is as a person, and that could empower/enable her to embrace all sorts of crazy hijinks the rest of the way. We’re hoping that this is a show that lasts for a good while, especially since we imagine a real-life Harley would probably act more like this than what we’ve seen in other adaptations of the character so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Harley Quinn right now, including other details on what the future could hold

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Harley Quinn season 3 when it premieres on HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







