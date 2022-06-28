The Flash season 9: Candice Patton to return as series regular

Just in case you were 100% worried about Candice Patton entering The Flash season 8 finale tomorrow night, don’t be.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

According to a new report from TVLine, the original cast member has signed on to come back as a series regular for the ninth and possibly final season. She joins Grant Gustin as returning cast members, and it’s pretty darn important that both Barry and Iris are around. He’s already spoken about how much she means to him, and we definitely need to see more of them together on-screen after Iris has been away for a significant chunk of the past few episodes.

For Patton, this really represents her doing whatever she can to see the story through as her character. Her future has been in question for many weeks now, and we’re left to mostly wondering about the future for Danielle Panabaker. She is the only other original cast member who is still with the show full-time; Tom Cavanagh has returned here and there, but he formally exited the CW series as a regular last year. In general, we do think we’ll see a ton of familiar faces next season, whether they are regulars or not.

Now that we have Patton locked in full-time, let’s go ahead and hope that the writers give her some great stuff to do as a journalist and also a friend to everyone else in Central City. While we’ve seen her powered up in the past, Iris’ greatest power has always been her intelligence and ingenuity. She thinks of things that no one else does and can explore a lot of different angles to any situation. We hope that season 9 cements her legacy on this show even further, and that is really saying something.

Related – Prepare now for more of what’s ahead on tomorrow’s finale

What do you think about Candice Patton returning for The Flash season 9 as Iris?

Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss the rest of the way. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







