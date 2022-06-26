The Flash season 8 finale photo: All speedsters on deck

As you get yourselves prepared for The Flash season 8 finale on The CW this Wednesday, get set for a speedster showdown like no other!

What sort of situation are we looking at here? It’s pretty simple. In one corner, you have the Reverse-Flash after he was recently rejuvenated at the end of this past episode by Deon and the other forces. Meanwhile, the other corner has almost every speedster Barry Allen could find. Take the likes of XS, Impulse, Fast Track, and even Jay Garrick! You can see a number of them gathering in the photo above and preparing for what’s next. (Unfortunately, no Wally West sighting — the show has largely forgotten about that character for a while.)

We’ve heard already that the finale is going to feature some sort of surprising cameo, and we’ve already gone through a whole list of possible contenders over at the link here. We would presume that we will see Eobard thwarted in some shape or form, but there are absolutely consequences and questions we’re left to wonder. Take, for example, what’s going to happen to Iris and if there’s a way to save her. If the character does in fact die, it changes the entire course of everything, including Bart and Nora even existing down the road. There’s so much at stake in this episode, in addition to some sort of cliffhanger that could better set the stage for season 9.

It goes without saying, but we’re excited for what the writers have planned. While there have certainly been some highs and lows over the past couple seasons, we do think we’re at a really exciting place now leading into what could very well be the final chapter of the show.

What do you think is going to happen over the course of The Flash season 8 finale?

Do you think that any major characters could die and have it stick? What could the cliffhanger be? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

