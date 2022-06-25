The Flash season 8 finale: Who could the surprise cameo be?

Entering The Flash season 8 finale on Wednesday, there’s supposedly going to be big stuff! Not only that, but there is already chatter about a potential cameo that could set social-media ablaze.

There are a few notable names returning for this episode as is, whether it be XS, Impulse, or Jay Garrick. Meanwhile, Tom Cavanagh is already around as the Reverse-Flash. We suppose that the returnee could be Cisco, but we’re going to think outside the box here. If The Flash really wanted to shock viewers, wouldn’t it be great to see a big crossover here? With that in mind, we’ve got a few possibilities below…

Oliver Queen – This would be the biggest of the big, though it’s hard to imagine how story-wise it would work. Given that there was talk at one point about this being the series finale, we could have seen Stephen Amell getting on board for that.

Stargirl – This one would be really fun! We know that eventually they are going to connect her a little more to the larger Arrowverse, and this would be different and 100% unexpected. Still, if The Flash needs help, would he really call on someone so disassociated with himself?

Supergirl – Out of a lot of the still-alive characters out there, this one makes a ton of sense. Barry and Kara have a great friendship, and getting Melissa Benoist back also doubles as a Glee reunion. She’s easily powerful enough to help what’s happening, and it’s a nice little button on the end of Supergirl itself.

Superman – It’d be cool, but we wonder if Clark is a little busy right now with the Bizarro-World. Then again, it could work in the event this finale is set after the one for Superman & Lois.

Sara Lance – It’s hard to fathom how it’d work given the Legends are currently off imprisoned, but we do hope we see her and many of her fellow time-traveling heroes back again someday.

Who do you want to see make a cameo on The Flash season 8 finale?

