NCIS: Hawaii season 2: Cast, crew receive blessing as filming begins

Yesterday, we reported that filming was officially underway for NCIS: Hawaii season 2 — and now, we have even more information.

CBS issued a press release this week confirming the start of production, and also noting that yesterday, the cast and crew participated in a traditional Hawaiian blessing. This is something that we’ve seen Hawaii Five-0 and other shows filmed in the Aloha State do in the past. Here is how the network described the event:

Series stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Tori Anderson participated alongside the NCIS: HAWAI’I producers and crew. Kahu (officiant) Kordell Kekoa officiated the ceremony, which included traditional royal maile leis, Oli Aloha (welcoming chant) and Pule Ho’oku’u (closing prayer). In honor of the show’s second season, the ceremony centered around “hana hou,” which translates to “work new” and “do it again!”

Production for season 2 is slated to last for the next several months, and our hope is that there are going to be opportunities to see a lot of new and exciting storylines for all of the main characters. We do think that a good many loose ends were tied up at the end of season 1, and there was no major cliffhanger. However, there are some developments that will easily carry over into the new season, including getting to see Whistler and Lucy together after they found a way back to each other at the end of the finale.

The premiere for NCIS: Hawaii season 2 is currently set for Monday, September 19 — it’s just under three months away! That may seem like a long time (and it is), but we’re hoping that time really flies by here and we get a chance to see a lot of really excellent stories play out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 2 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







