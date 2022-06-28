America’s Got Talent preview: Meet light act MPLUSPLUS

Tonight, you will see a new episode of America’s Got Talent arrive on NBC — why not meet a new act now in MPLUSPLUS?

Over the past several years, we have seen the talent show effectively introduce us to a wide array of different blacklight-themed acts that we would’ve never seen otherwise. Some of these have been brilliant! Of course, the challenge over time is trying to find a way to make your act stand out when we’ve seen similar ones a number of times over the years. That’s not always the easiest thing in the world to pull off.

In a video over at TVLine, you can see a small tease of what this act is bringing to the table — it’s a dance act with illuminated streamers that occasionally looks like they’re all about to lasso something. It’s a really cool thing to watch, and it’s enough to make us wonder what else they could really do.

As we noted earlier, though, the real challenge with an act like this is, of course, figuring out the best way to scale it outward. How can you make this bigger and better than anything that we’ve had a chance to see before? The live shows are so much more competitive, and of course there are going to be a lot of other strong performers within this category. At the moment, the one that seems to be the most serious contender are the Mayyas, who got Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer last week. Sure, they’re a very different sort of act from what we’re seeing here, but it’s inevitable that there will be at least some comparisons made here. We’ve just seen that happen a lot.

