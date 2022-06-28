Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3: Who killed Bunny?

Who killed Bunny? Entering Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3, this is absolutely still the top question. It should be for the rest of the season.

At this point, the suspect list still has Charles, Mabel, and Oliver at the top — at least from the outside looking in. We know that they didn’t do it, but convincing others of that will be pretty darn difficult.

What we know is that whoever did this clearly has a keen understanding of who they are. They recognized that Mabel had a penchant for knitting, and the needle was an easy way to set her up. Meanwhile, they also recognized that they could set up Charles with that painting. They had access to various parts of the Arconia, and maybe understood that Mabel had been extra-vocal in her disdain for Bunny. It made it pretty darn easy to set her up for the murder!

So the suspects right now have to be led by Teddy, simply because he’s got the biggest reason to ruin their lives. The same goes for his son. Meanwhile, you can make the case for Cinda Canning since she’ll want her time in the spotlight … but what about her assistant? Is there an easy argument to be made there? Newcomers Alice and/or Amy Schumer are intriguing, but for now there’s no concrete reason to blame either one of them. They’re also not going to make the murderer a real-life famous person, even though Schumer would probably be game for it.

Moving into Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3, who do you think killed Bunny?

