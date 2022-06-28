Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 2: Bunny’s bird knows…

As we come out of Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 2 on Hulu, let’s just say we’re rather surprised by what we just saw. How could we not be? There were so many different twists and turns that we saw during these two episodes, and the story ends, at least for now, with the late Bunny’s bird.

After all, is it possible that this very bird knows the truth about what happened to her? Stranger things have happened…

At the conclusion of the second episode, Oliver was gifted the foul-mouthed bird, much to his own chagrin. We do feel like this is a twist a lot of people would have predicted in advance, mostly because we’ve seen this similar sort of thing on other shows. The bird claims to know “who did it,” and this creates another interesting variable: How do they get that info out of said bird? Is that even admissible?

Another interesting variable here is the painting, which suggests that whoever is trying to frame Charles likely knew that this was his father in it. That would give Charles a motive to take it back and put it in his own apartment. Clearly, someone is out to frame the trio at every turn, but why? Clearly, Cinda Canning does have a good motive in her new podcast Only Murderers in the Building, which she is trying to use to put the blame on the trio. Meanwhile, Alice does know art, but why would she go after characters she seemingly knows nothing about? Teddy is of course a suspect, as well, but we’ve yet to even see Nathan Lane so far this season.

