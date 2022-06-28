Succession season 4: How long could filming last?

Yesterday, some very-much exciting news came out in regards to Succession season 4 — production is officially underway! We are now aware that a ten-episode season is coming, and that filming is taking place now in New York City. There is no premiere date yet and odds are, you will be waiting for a long time to get some other news on that.

What we can at least do, at least for the time being, is offer up some more news on just how long production could last. Are there any early expectations in our head for this?

If you look back at the season 3 timeline, it looks as though filming started then in late fall and continued on until June. You can more or less call this a six or seven-month window for nine episodes. Now, there were also a lot of extenuating circumstances in there. Remember that we were still in the heart of the global health crisis, and that may have caused some parts of the project to take a little bit longer — especially when you remember some of the travel that took place.

With all of this in mind, we do think there’s a chance that most of season 4 could be filmed through the remaining six months of the year, but we wouldn’t be shocked if there are a few loose ends in early 2023 depending on travel and whatever else is planned. HBO is going to take their time here; it absolutely makes sense when this is one of the best shows on all of TV.

