Call the Midwife season 12: Helen George, cast talk show success

There is no denying at this point that Call the Midwife is one of the most successful British series of an entire generation. How else can you describe it? The drama has found an audience the entire world over, and we get the sense that it could have plenty more in the tank. The stories are timeless, and we also have this wonderful opportunity to see characters grow and evolve over time.

We know that season 12 is going to be starting off with a Christmas Special later this year so while you wait, why not hear from some of the cast? You look below, you can see a lengthy Q&A discussion from the recent BFI and Radio Times Television Festival featuring three longtime leads in Helen George (Trixie), Stephen McGann (Dr. Turner), and Laura Main (Shelagh) alongside executive producers Helen George and Pippa Harris. If you’ve ever wanted a great bit of insight into how the series is made, this is your opportunity to see that.

Of course, there aren’t TOO many huge teases on the new season in here, but we do think that there’s potential for some happy times. With Dr. Turner, for example, we’re sure that he is just happy to be alive and breathing following that scare in the season 11 finale. It also feels like it’s time to really send Trixie’s story in a new, even more romantic direction.

We suppose some more specific news will come out about the Christmas Special when we get around to the fall. After that, it will be easier to start unleashing a little more specific news on season 12 proper. We expect new episodes there will kick off in January on BBC One, at least if past patterns are kept here.

