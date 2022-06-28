Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 4: Tezca, Alex, & shapeshifting

Tonight we had a chance to see Roswell, New Mexico season 4 do a lot of what it does the best: End in the craziest way possible.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So how did that happen this time around? This is where we look in the direction of Tezca a.k.a. Cam, who decided to make their presence felt big-time by the end here. Consider that this character also has Alex trapped, which is mostly a shame for all Michael/Alex fans and also because we’ve barely been able to see him as a result of that. Still, this character is setting up to be one of the biggest adversaries of the season.

Obviously, the idea of there being a shape-shifter in town is super-freaky, and it could also open the door for a lot of big surprises the rest of the way. To us, what the end of this episode reminds us mostly is that the writers are going to have a lot of fun planning things out the rest of the way. That means allowing us to dive deeper different versions of similar characters and also the wreckage that this can cause to some relationships in town.

We also know that we’re building towards an endgame here, and the writers knew that this was probably going to be the case in advance. That means that wherever we are going, we will be building towards a proper conclusion. Our principal hope with this is mind is that there is a payoff to a lot of what we see here every single step of the way.

Related – Check out more news now when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico, including a look towards what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 4?

What to do think we’re going to see next on the show? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming that you 100% do not want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







