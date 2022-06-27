America’s Got Talent video: Meet the super-strange Siegfried and Joy

Leading in to tomorrow night’s America’s Got Talent episode, why not check out another audition — this time from Siegfried and Joy?

If you look to a post at TV Insider, you can see this particular magic act hit the stage. Let’s just say that this is not anywhere close to the sort of act you’d expect going in. At first, it looks like a total train-wreck and that is possibly the point. The judges are tasked with picking a number and guessing what fruit a guy in a total is dressed as. It’s obvious that he’s a banana … but is it? There’s a pretty fun reveal at the end of all of this that proves that it is, in fact, a magic trick. What makes it stand out is precisely how it is presented.

The name of the act itself suggests that the whole purpose is to make you laugh and put a smile on your face, and we do think there’s room for some creativity like this on the show moving forward. One of the occasional issues with magicians is that there is this tendency for many of them to take themselves far too seriously, often when there’s no real reason to do that.

So what does the next act need to do? We don’t think this is one of those acts that needs to come out with some broad or sweeping changes the rest of the way. So long as they continue to have fun up there and put a twist on some of their effects, they should get solid reviews from both the judges and viewers. It’s still too early to tell if they are capable of being finalists, but they should make it to the live shows.

What do you think of Siegfried and Joy based on their early America’s Got Talent audition?

Do you oddly expect to be rooting for them in the early going here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to make 100% certain you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

