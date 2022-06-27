Magnum PI star Jay Hernandez books movie role; season 5 implications

For those of you eager to see Jay Hernandez land another role, we’ve got great news all about the Magnum PI star within!

According to a report from Deadline, Jay is set to star alongside Jaina Lee Ortiz, Dennis Quaid, and Julian Works in The Long Game, based on Humberto G. Garcia’s book Mustang Miracle. For a few more details, check out the official logline:

Based on a true story set in mid-1950s Texas, the film spotlights five young Mexican-American caddies at a local, exclusive golf club where the discriminatory laws of the era forbade them from playing. Out of their love for the game, they created their own homemade course in the Texas desert and, with the help of a resilient Latino coach, went on to overcome the challenges of racism and discrimination to beat the wealthy, all-white teams to win the 1957 Texas State High School Golf Championship.

Production on The Long Game is slated to begin this month; news on a release is forthcoming.

Now, we know that a lot of you out there are going to be immediately curious what this means for a Magnum PI season 5 should the show be revived, and our simple answer is “not much.” Remember that if the show comes back, it will take some time to get production underway — to be specific, we wouldn’t be surprised if filming didn’t start until late summer leading into an early 2023 premiere. There is plenty of time for Jay to do both, especially features like this don’t always take an extreme amount of time to film.

Also, remember that his co-star Ortiz is also a series regular of her own broadcast show in Station 19, and that one will likely start off production in late July/early August. If she can juggle both, we’re more than confident that Hernandez can, as well. We just have to see if NBC/some other venue steps up and saves Magnum PI first.

