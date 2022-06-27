NCIS: Hawaii season 2 filming officially kicks off!

For those of you who are very-much excited for NCIS: Hawaii season 2 to premiere on CBS, here is another reason to be. Today officially marks the start of production for the new season, which will be premiering come Monday, September 19 on the network.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Over the past few days, it was abundantly clear that cameras were about to start rolling. More and more of the core cast was spotted around the islands, and there was also a ceremonial dinner featuring a number of key players. Production on season 2 will last well into 2023, at least if the plan remains to do as many episodes as we ended up seeing back in season 1. (Why would it go down?)

It’s far too early to have a number of details about what the story will be for the new season, but in general, we don’t expect a lot of significant changes to what was there the first time around. This is still a part of a franchise with a very specific format, and it is one that has been carefully honed and perfected over the years. The backbone of the story will remain the case-of-the-week plots, and we will see the writers fill that out with a lot of other interesting stuff along the way. We know that Lucy and Whistler are back together, and hopefully, that means some fun Kacy content will be a part of what lies ahead.

Throughout production, we imagine that we’ll get a few additional teases as to what the future could hold. We’ll also say this: If there was a perfect opportunity get an NCIS cast member out to the islands, wouldn’t this be it? The flagship show isn’t in production as of yet, so there’s a little bit of time to make that happen.

Related – Be sure to get some other information when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii right now

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — this is the best way to accurately ensure you don’t miss any other updates when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







