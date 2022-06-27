Yellowstone season 5 filming: How it becomes a family affair

We’ve got another Yellowstone season 5 filming update for you today, and this one is more wholesome than most. (It’s true — we don’t have the opportunity to use the word often in the context of this show.)

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

In a new series of posts on Instagram, you can see Rip Wheeler himself in Cole Hauser on set with his daughter — and you also get a quick peek at Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd) in there, as well! It’s a fun little look at life on the ranch — and also a nice reminder that the ranch will once again be a primary setting for the show. We think that this is especially worth noting sense John Dutton still have that Governor campaign going on; even if that’s a part of the show, the series won’t be drifting too much from what it’s been over the years.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any upcoming Yellowstone season 5 videos? We suggest that you go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That is the #1 way to ensure that you stay absolutely up-to-date on what lies ahead.

Over the course of Yellowstone moving forward, we’re excited to see Rip have an even bigger voice than ever before. While he’s not a Dutton, his marriage to Beth could get him a larger seat at the table. He’s also around the workers more than almost anyone and understands the heart and soul of the ranch on a deep level. If we were Beth or John we’d lean on Rip a good deal, especially since he could also be the voice for the Bunhouse.

Remember that season 5 is going to premiere on the Paramount Network when we get around to November 13, and we’re looking forward to sharing a handful of other updates along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see for Rip over the course of Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







