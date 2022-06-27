The Boys season 3 season 7: Jack Quaid on Hughie’s Temporary-V story

We are two episodes away from the end of The Boys season 3, and we have certainly seen changes aplenty for Hughie already.

Just think, for starters, about where the character started off his journey — he was the ultimate underdog, and the only thing he wanted was justice for his girlfriend’s murder at the hands of A-Train. Now, he’s finding a sense of power thanks to the temporary Compound-V. It’s allowing him to teleport, giving him a sense of power that he’s never had before. However, in doing this, his personality is also changing. He’s more reluctant to go along with Starlight’s ideas, and seems desperate to save her — even if she’s not asking for that — after all of the time that she’s spent saving him and others.

So what is at the root of this story in season 3? Speaking in a new interview with British GQ, Jack Quaid himself describes it in the following terms:

“For seasons now he’s been the one who’s underestimated … He feels that his girlfriend has to save him all the time. And he’s dealing with his own kind of budding toxic masculinity. I liked making him slightly less likeable.”

We do think that Hughie could come to his senses, mostly because he’s always been a little more flexible than the likes of Billy Butcher. What we’re seeing at its core here is a guy who is uncertain about his life and battling his deepest insecurities. What this Temporary-V is doing is fundamentally bringing a number of these to the forefront in a way that we have not seen before.

What do you think we’re going to see from Hughie moving into The Boys season 3 episode 7?

Do you think he will eventually realize the error of his ways? Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for other news. (Photo: Amazon.)

