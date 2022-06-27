Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 4 preview: Troublesome rumors…

Following this past weekend’s episode on Starz, rest assured that there is a good bit more to come as we prepare for Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 4.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and remind everyone that there is a new episode of the show coming next weekend. The show isn’t going anywhere due to the Fourth of July holiday. This story is titled “Lighten Our Darkness” and on the surface, it feels clear that we’re going to see another aspect of Elizabeth’s journey as a primary focus here. We are talking in particular about rumors, the sort of thing that come from being a high-profile political figure. There’s a lot that you have to deal with in this sort of situation, and this is going to be practice for what lies ahead. The promo below offers up a reasonably good sense of that.

Below, you can see the full Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 4 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

Having been sent away from Catherine and Thomas’ household, Elizabeth is amongst strangers in the house of Kat’s brother-in-law Antony Denny, and terrified of anyone finding out her secrets from Chelsea Place. Pregnant Catherine and Thomas put on a united front to the court and the king, staring down the gossip surrounding Elizabeth’s exile. As the rumors spread, Robert tries to defend his friend Elizabeth in her absence leaving his father the Lord Dudley questioning his friendship with the Princess. Thinking he has Mary under control, the Lord Protector Somerset allows Edward to pursue his Protestant faith. However, he is met with resistance from an unlikely place, as Catholic Pedro questions whose side the Lord Somerset is really on.

We’re still early on in the season … with that in mind, there’s still plenty of time for the narrative to evolve and change. Be prepared for that accordingly.

