America’s Got Talent video: Meet magician Nicolas Ribs!

Tomorrow night’s America’s Got Talent episode is right around the corner — so are you ready to see Nicolas Ribs in action?

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can check out what we think is an absolutely stellar audition, and one of the best we’ve seen from a magic act this year. There are some similarities between what Nicolas does and what we’ve seen from people like Shin Lim and Eric Chien in the past. He seems to specialize in close-up magic, with a few unique twists when it comes to technology. He manages to make things both appear and disappear almost out of nowhere, and that’s a pretty fantastic thing to behold. So much of this is about proper timing and care.

We also think that there’s something kind of endearing about his bringing along his daughter as a translator. We don’t really learn too much about him otherwise.

Will Nicolas end up advancing to the next round? That feels like a sure thing. He’s a sensational act, and we hope that this audition helps him to gain a little more confidence. He did appear to be a little more nervous going into this than we’re used to seeing from some other magic acts, but that may be because this performance means a lot to him. You get a better sense of that the moment the act concludes and he sees the reaction from the judges and the audience. It does feel like he’s legitimately moved.

For his next performance, Ribs’ challenge will be finding a way to take things to the next level. We don’t think he needs to fundamentally change the sort of magician he is, but we do expect something a little different from what we had a chance to see this go-around.

What do you think about Nicolas Ribs’ audition on America’s Got Talent?

