Is Better Call Saul new tonight on AMC? Season 6 episode 8 chatter

Is Better Call Saul new tonight on AMC? Are we about to get a chance to dive head-first into season 6 episode 8?

Of course, we’re in a spot where we want more episodes as soon as possible. That is a consequence of this being an excellent show, and of course us being so close to the end of the road. We also need to know what happens to Jimmy and Kim following the death of Howard Hamlin!

Now, of course comes the bad news: There is no new episode tonight on the network. We’re inching ever closer to it coming back, but that return date is still two weeks away. July 11 is when the show is coming back, and we have a feeling that there are some great things coming around the corner. Of course, “great things” don’t necessarily equal happy things for some of these characters, but we are building towards an endgame that could surprise some people.

It goes without saying, but our hope is that by the time we get to the series finale, we’re going to learn a little bit more about what happened to Kim, and also if there is some happiness for Gene down the road. We’re still rooting for Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn’s characters to end up together, even if there are still some pretty significant hurdles standing in their way. Let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best…

