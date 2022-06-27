Better Call Saul season 6 spoilers: Carol Burnett set to guest star!

Better Call Saul was not kidding when they revealed there would be big surprises coming throughout season 6.

According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, legendary actress Carol Burnett is set to appear at some point within the final six episodes of the AMC drama. For now, there isn’t too much information out there about her role, save that her name will be Marion.

Burnett did release a statement about her casting, though she doesn’t exactly give a ton away: “I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show.”

Getting on board Carol Burnett had to be a thrill for Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Bob Odenkirk, and so many other people behind the scenes. There is such a legacy of comic performers (Bob included) who have been a part of the greater Breaking Bad universe over the years, and we tend to think she was probably an inspiration for a lot of them. This is the sort of show that would easily allow her to tow the line between comedy and drama and bring all sorts of really unique and fun stuff to the table. We hope that there are some great opportunities for her to shine, even if she only appears for a matter of minutes.

For those currently unaware, Better Call Saul will return with season 6 episode 8 on Monday, July 11 — it’s just two weeks away!

