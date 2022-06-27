SEAL Team season 6: When is David Boreanaz directing?

Do you want to know a little bit more about SEAL Team season 6, at least in terms of when David Boreanaz is directing his next episode? If so, we’re happy to point that out within!

In a new post on his official Instagram, the actor officially confirmed that he will be helming the upcoming fourth episode of the season titled “Phantom Pattern.” Directing is something that he has been doing on some of his shows for a long time now, and we imagine that it gives him a further sense of authorship amidst what he is doing. David is already an executive producer on SEAL Team in addition to one of its stars, and we tend to imagine that there is going to be a lot of big stuff coming for him over the course of the season.

At the end of season 5, we do feel like Jason understood a little better the impact that his traumatic brain injury was having on the rest of the team. This isn’t something that he can just fight through, and we hope that moving forward, we see him work on ways to both physically and mentally recover. Beyond just that, we also just hope that he and the rest of Bravo is okay following what we saw in that explosive finale. There are a lot of questions that still need answers, and one of the things we’re excited to see is how the aftermath of this mission terms into new missions and struggles. There will be at least one new SEAL around in season 6, and we imagine plenty of topical stories will be told.

There is no premiere date for SEAL Team season 6 but hopefully, we’ll have a handful of other updates before too long…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you most want to see from SEAL Team season 6 overall, especially this big episode for David Boreanaz?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates the rest of the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







