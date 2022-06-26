Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: Could it tell totally separate story?

If you are like us, then there is a reasonable chance you are very-much hoping to see an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 arrive on Disney+. There is reason aplenty to hope for more of the show after the season 1 finale, but there is also an absolute reason to shake things up.

In order for a season 2 to happen, the creative team may need to do something very different with its title character — it may be essential to move him away from the Skywalker story altogether.

In order for the story of season 1 to work, we already saw the entire team do some creative gymnastics. They had to tell a story that informs the events of A New Hope without ever over-stepping their bounds. Most of it worked, though we do still come out of it with big questions — most notably, why Obi-Wan didn’t kill Vader when he clearly had the chance in the finale.

We do think that a season 2 could work with Vader involved in some capacity, but it’s hard to see it being realistic if he is a major character. We can’t just see repeated seasons of Anakin and Obi-Wan facing off and neither one of them dying. Instead, we think Obi-Wan Kenobi would be better served by bringing about other parts of his life — including elements introduced in some of the animated material that is out there already. Why not give this character some separate adventures? It feels like there is all of this room for him to branch out and be a hero in different ways, and Star Wars doesn’t have to restrict itself to a tiny handful of characters. The world itself is a big enough star that they don’t need to rely on every single character.

