Magnum PI season 5: The chances of renewal, revival news this week

As so many Magnum PI fans know, the next several days are a very important part of the season 5 process.

For those who haven’t heard, here is a quick refresher. On June 30, the contracts for the series’ current cast expire. This doesn’t mean that the revival efforts for the show are dead; however, what it does mean is that studios Universal TV / CBS would have to either extend their deals beforehand or ink new ones. It can complicate the process slightly if something doesn’t get done beforehand. (Granted, the cast will be likely to keep their schedules open if they are confident the show is coming back.)

So realistically, is there a chance for great news to come out this week? We’d say that the odds are at least higher than the past few weeks. There has been evidence of things charting in the right direction for a while (the Production Weekly listing is still the biggest cause for optimism); meanwhile, there’s also been no evidence of things going in the wrong direction. NBC remains the frontrunner to pick up the canceled show, with USA and potentially Peacock being involved to some degree. Until a report comes out indicating otherwise, we tend to believe there are still ongoing talks … just ones that are being conducted slowly and methodically. This is often the case with shows like this.

If you want to go full-on conspiracy, it is interesting that NBC hasn’t released their fall premiere dates when CBS, Fox, and ABC all have. You could say if you really wanted to that they don’t want to do that yet in case they want Magnum PI for the fall at some point, but we’re a little hesitant to buy into that. Production would have to start fairly soon, and we tend to think early 2023 is a more realistic possibility.

In getting back to the subject of this article, we at least anticipate news about something this week. Even if it is not confirmation of a revival, it’d come as a surprise if we’re sitting here in seven days without some sort of update.

