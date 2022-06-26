True Detective season 4 premiere date: What’s the likely launch window?

Now that we know it’s officially happening, isn’t it a great time to talk a True Detective season 4 premiere date? When could the series eventually air?

The first order of business here is, of course, reminding you that new episodes aren’t going to come soon … even if that would be awesome. The new season is titled True Detective: Night Country, and at present we know that Jodie Foster is poised to star and that the story will be set in Alaska.

However, there are a lot of announcements that need to be made before we can focus in on a premiere date too much. Take, for example, the rest of the cast, or when production is actually going to begin. Even when that is done, there’s still another question of it being edited together and ready to air. From there, it comes up to what the folks at HBO want to do and this in itself could be unpredictable.

We know that the network is going to be set for a while insofar as a lot of their programming goes. They’ve got a new season of Succession that will be filmed soon, while The Last of Us recently wrapped up behind the scenes. House of the Dragon premieres in August, and they have more of The Nevers and also Perry Mason on the way. This is all without even mentioning the third season of Euphoria, which is likely a good ways out.

At present, the earliest we would expect to see True Detective season 4 is either in the summer or fall of 2023, and that could even be wishful thinking. Because HBO really strives for perfection with this show, we don’t think that they are in a hurry to rush anything along here.

